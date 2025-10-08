Principal conferred with Chandigarh Ratan Award

Principal of PML SD Public School, Sector 32, Chandigarh, Monica Sharma was conferred with the prestigious Chandigarh Ratan Award. The honour was bestowed by Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Chandigarh, at a ceremony organised by the Sanatam Dharma Dasehra Committee, Chandigarh.
Advertisement
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement