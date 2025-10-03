Principal conferred with ISA Indian School Award

The Principal of DAV Public School, Bhupindra Road, Patiala, Vivek Tiwari, has been conferred with the ISA Indian School Award in the category of ‘Outstanding Educational Visionary’ for his exceptional contributions to the field of education. The award ceremony took place at Chitkara University, Chandigarh, where the honour was presented by Indian Ambassador Dr Deepak Vohra. The award recognises Tiwari’s innovative leadership, commitment to child-centric pedagogy, and efforts in shaping an educational environment that nurtures future-ready leaders. He shared his insights as a speaker in a panel discussion on “Relearning for Principals in the 21st Century”, highlighting the evolving role of school leadership in modern education. The event featured distinguished dignitaries, including Faizal Subhan, CEO of ROBOCHAMPS, and Dr Sandhir Sharma, Vice Chancellor of Chitkara University, and hosted discussions on themes such as “Impact of Globalisation on the Education System”, making it a truly enriching occasion. Reflecting on the honour, Tiwari stated: “This award is a recognition of our collective journey at DAV Patiala towards excellence and innovation, and of course, our commitment towards child-centric pedagogy.” This recognition marks a proud milestone for DAV Public School, Patiala, and reinforces the institution’s dedication to excellence, innovation, and holistic education.

