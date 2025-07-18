Principal gets Rabindranath Tagore National Award

DAV Public School, Bhupindra Road, Patiala, Principal Vivek Tiwari has been conferred with the Rabindranath Tagore National Principals Award 2025 at a grand ceremony held at Park Plaza, Chandigarh, Zirakpur. The prestigious recognition, presented by GeeKen and co-hosted by educational partners including MIT-WPU, AASOKA, and HOMIE, celebrates exemplary leadership in education. Tiwari was honoured for his innovative educational approach, visionary leadership, and dedicated service in nurturing young minds with 21st-century skills and core values. Adding to the prestigious honour, Tiwari was also invited as a distinguished panellist during the event.

