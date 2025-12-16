DT
Principal honoured for exemplary leadership

School notes

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:06 AM Dec 16, 2025 IST
Principal of OPS Vidya Mandir, Sector 9, Ambala, Neelam Sharma was honoured by DEO, Ambala, Sudhir Kalra, Chancellor of CT University Channi and Zonal Head, HPSC, Prashant Munjal at “GURUVERSE: Celebrating Mentors” held at DAV auditorium. She was honoured with the Award of Appreciation for her exemplary leadership, her commitment to strengthening academic standards, and her continuous efforts to uplift both students and faculty through thoughtful guidance. She was lauded for her ability to lead with clarity, compassion, and an unwavering focus on quality education. School Director Esha Bansal applauded her achievement, stating, “Your leadership brings direction, stability, and purpose to our school community.” The staff and students of the school congratulated her for the glorious achievement. Neelam Sharma expressed her gratitude to the management and her team for the honour and reaffirmed her dedication to fostering a nurturing and forward-looking academic environment.

