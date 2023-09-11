Principal of St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh, wins state award

On Teacher’s Day, Principal Monica Chawla was conferred with the State Award for Best Principal by Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit at the felicitation ceremony organised by the Department of School Education. The honour was bestowed in recognition of her invaluable services rendered as a teacher of outstanding merit. Chawla, a, MSc (Botany) gold medallist from Punjab University, Chandigarh, has been selflessly serving as the Principal of the school since 2009. She has been serving as a resource person for CBSE Capacity Buliding Programme / Training for Teachers and Principals of India and Abroad. She said she would be forever indebted and grateful to the members of the management, Director Rupinder Grewal, Harjinder Kaur, Sukhdeep Grewal and Paramdeep Grewal, for their guidance and blessings in helping her go from strength to strength. She credited the big win to her entire team of St Joseph’s saying that everyone at St Joseph’s work in tandem as a family to ensure the smooth functioning of the institution and leave no stone unturned in striving to take the school to the pinnacle of success.

