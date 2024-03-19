Principal Speak: Cultivating critical thinkers, effective communicators, responsible citizens

What are the key achievements of your school in the past year?

In the past year our students have excelled both in academic and sports. Continuing the winning streak our 15 students have qualified JEE Main exam with excellent percentile and nine students selected for various medical colleges through NEET-UG. In sports, after excelling at the cluster level and having won 63 gold, 22 silver and 12 bronze medals, our students clinched four gold, one silver and 32 bronze medals at the national level. Our girls have demonstrated outstanding skill, determination, and sportsmanship in every field and court they compete on. Our 70 girls participated in the state-level competitions and 47 girls represented Himachal Pradesh at the national-level competitions in different sports and athletics. Their participation not only brought glory to our school but also set a powerful example for future generations. Additionally, our school band delivered a memorable performance in front of the Prime Minister on Prakram Divas at the Red Fort and participated in the 75th Republic Day Parade at the historic Ridge in Shimla leaving a lasting impression with their musical prowess and commitment to excellence. These accomplishments truly exemplify the spirit of our school community and our dedicated faculty deserve all the praise and credits.

Hand-holding initiatives for underachievers We have implemented special handholding initiatives for underachievers to provide them with the necessary support and guidance. These include personalised mentoring sessions, additional tutoring support, and regular progress monitoring. Our aim is to empower every student to reach their full potential and succeed academically. Vision My vision for our students is to foster a learning environment that nurtures their intellectual curiosity, fosters their creativity, and instils in them a lifelong love for learning. I envision our students as confident, compassionate individuals equipped with the skills, knowledge, and values needed to thrive in an ever-changing world. We aspire to cultivate critical thinkers, effective communicators and responsible global citizens who are empowered to make positive contributions to society. I envision our students are academically strong, morally upright and suitable citizens who contribute in the development of nation and make all of us proud.

How are the ‘lessons’ of Covid time online teaching being incorporated in the normal offline mode now?

We’ve learnt a great deal from the online teaching experience during the Covid period. We’re incorporating aspects such as more personalised learning, utilising technology effectively and flexible lesson delivery methods into our traditional offline mode to enhance the overall learning experience for our students. After the Covid-19 pandemic, our school is committed to prioritising hygiene. We are enforcing regular handwashing, sanitise frequently touched surfaces and promote respiratory etiquette. Together, we’ll create a clean and safe environment for all students and staff.

What is the teacher-taught ratio in your school?

The ratio is 1:23

NEP has set new goals for school education. How far have you progressed in its implementation?

We have made significant progress in implementing the goals outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP). We introduced innovative teaching methodologies, enhanced teacher training programmes, and prioritised the integration of technology in education. While there’s still work to be done, we are committed to fully realising the vision of the NEP for the benefit of our students.

Vocational education classes or skill building opportunities given to students.

We provide exciting opportunities to our students to gain practical skills and industry insights by facilitating industrial and hotel visits, along with engaging talks by industry professionals. These immersive experiences offer students invaluable insights and practical knowledge, preparing them for future success. We empower the next generation of leaders through hands-on learning opportunities. We are also gearing up to introduce an Atal Tinkering Lab on our premises. This state-of-the-art facility will ignite creativity and innovation among our students, providing them with the tools and resources to explore STEM concepts, develop critical thinking skills and unleash their entrepreneurial spirit.