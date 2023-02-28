Principal Speak: Motivating under-achievers with peer tutoring

What are the key achievements of your school in the past year that you would like to highlight?

Overcoming the obscurities post Covid, Kirandeep Kaur of XII (Arts) excelled in the CBSE Class XII board result with a score of 97.2%. Following her we had Akshita Pathak of Class XII non-medical with 96.8%.Decked up with a spectacular array of innovative display and exhibit, our Class XI science student Jugraj Singh got his self-made scientific model selected for “CBSE National Science Exhibition’.One of our students from Class XI (Science), Jaskirat Singh, grabbed the “State topper award in the Mega Olympiad for English”, conducted by FAP 2022-23.Our school was honoured with NCC Air Wing making us the only school in Mohali with NCC Air Wing.

Paragonians bagged the prestigious FAP National Best School Award-2022 in the category — Clean and Hygienic Environment. The award ceremony was attended by Governor of Punjab Banwarilal Purohit.

How are the ‘lessons’ of Covid time online teaching being incorporated in the normal offline mode now?

The online teaching during Covid time helped our teachers to become more innovative and digital. Teachers are now efficiently using

various tools and resources based on technology. Use of new practices has energised our educators to follow the pace as required by 21st century kids.

What is the teacher-taught ratio in your school?

1:30

The NEP has set new goals for school education. How far have you progressed in its implementation?

The NEP demands introduction of new teaching methodologies that encourage experiential learning and concept-oriented teaching. Accordingly the school curriculum has been redesigned and the activities throughout the year have been planned to promote holistic development of the students. To make the curriculum activity based and to provide hands on experience to the students, a Maths Park has been constructed on the school premises, making us the only school in Mohali to own it. In order to deliver the curriculum effectively, we are training teachers from time to time to understand the pedagogical needs for smooth transition to the new education system. Adding on, the skill subjects have been introduced for Class VI-X for hands-on learning of the vocational subjects. Integrated pedagogy, ‘bagless’ days and technology-enabled classrooms are a few more steps taken to be NEP-ready school.

Any special hand holding initiative for underachievers?

Peer tutoring has been introduced in the classes to motivate the underachievers. In this, the class is divided into groups of five-six students each of mixed abilities with one of the students as mentor. The mentor helps the group mates to complete their work, understand concepts and clear doubts. He/she bridges the gap between the teachers and underachievers as most of them are shy and are unable to approach the teacher directly.

Vision for students

I would want my students to identify their talents and get ample opportunities for honing their skills while in school. I hope they enjoy this time in school, build lifelong friendships, catch the right values and become responsible citizens.

Skill building opportunities

Education today is undergoing a change, with practical and experiential learning taking the lead on age-old instructional models, where we need to acquire essential skills. On this concept, skill subjects have been introduced in the school from Class VI-X as mandatory part of curriculum. The students can choose one out of AI, Introduction of Financial markets, mass media and IT. Field visits, seminars and orientation programmes are arranged from time to time to have a better understanding of the same.