Principal Speak: Nurturing confident leaders for 21st century

What are the key achievements of your school in the past year that you would like to highlight?

The school got "Excellence Award" in the category of "Excellence in Sports" by Federation of Private Schools and Association of Punjab (FAP) National Awards 2022 for the session 2021-22. Principal was honoured with "Lifetime Achievement Award". In the CBSE Class XII Board exams the highest percentage secured by our student was 98.2% with 18 students scoring above 95% and 62 students secured above 90%. In sports, students from the school have achieved International acclaim. At national level, a total of 73 gold, 32 silver and 21 bronze medals were bagged by budding players in various sports like boxing, kick boxing, yoga, taekwondo, rowing, shooting and athletics.

How are the 'lessons' of Covid time online teaching being incorporated in the normal offline mode now?

We continue to incorporate online tools with classroom teaching and a lot of study material, research material is being sent to students online. Teachers promote many sites and digital libraries for further research. Videos are uploaded, and if need be classes are taken online. Video conferencing and Whatsapp are also being used to stay connected with parents.

What is the teacher taught ratio in your school?

Our pupil teacher ratio is as per NEP 2020 norms of 30:1 ratio.

NEP has set new goals. How far have your progressed in its implementation?

Ministry of Education introduced NEP 2020 to globalise education from pre-school to secondary. To begin with, it aims to replace the 10+2 system with the latest 5+3+3+4 curriculum structure corresponding to ages 3-8, 8-11, 11-14 and 14-18 years, and we are abiding by it. To strengthen our organisational culture of innovation, we propose many brainstorming sessions for our students by way of seminars, workshops, group discussions, educational tours, exhibitions, debates, declamations, drama, talent shows, extempore, writing and drawing competitions and so much more.

To foster collaboration and intellectual stimulation, we have buddy groups and clusters, rubrics and portfolios. To inculcate values and life skills, we have our project 'Pearls of Ethics' wherein, the Goodnes, Ambassadors engage students of all classes in PPT presentations, role-plays and talk-shows. Sports Competitions cultivates the spirit of positive challenges and sportsmanship, so we work on many sports and even Yoga, on a large scale. To invoke a sense of responsibility and duties towards the society, we celebrate many important days like Earth Day, Mother's Day, Environment Day, Shikshak Parv, Republic Day, 76th Independence Day. We have introduced counsellors and social workers into the schooling system. Many vocational education courses programs have been introduced. We have Outreach Programs like adopting a village and taking care of their hygiene, mental health and skills like sports and academics. As also, Exchange Programs to know about the rich culture, climate, sports and academic needs of students of other States, as well: 3 of our students recently visited Daman and Diu.

Any special handholding initiative for underachievers?

We have designed class techniques, curriculum activities, instructional resources based on the needs and interests of these children, tapping each child's specific talent, strength and potential, with emphasis on goal setting. We conduct regular remedial classes, with special attention to assignments and written work to enhance their academic performance. Classroom climate mirrors the much required care and support, by conducting class meetings to discuss student concerns, creating buddy groups and clusters, rubrics and portfolios. To bring focus, time management and organisational skills and create awareness that life success is linked to school performance, we conduct seminars with eminent psychologists and achievers from various fields.

Vocational education classes or skill building opportunities given to students.

Focusing on vocational or skill building opportunities, we have incorporated many life-skills and intra-school and inter-school activities, competitions, workshops, seminars, roleplays, talkshows in our curriculum. We have classes and competitions based on vocational learning, such as mehndi designing, cooking and baking classes, jewellery designing, bike and mechanics, soap and detergent making, etc.

Vision for students

The famous quote from the series ‘Star Trek’: "These are the voyages of the Starship: Enterprise To Boldly Go Where No One Has Gone Before" — amazingly expresses the spirit of the 21st Century. The 21st Century norm for an individual is to be a confident, creative thinker and doer exuding resilience, courage and the indomitable spirit to boldly venture into new arenas and horizons; and to capture it all, with leadership qualities and innovative spirit, work ethics and enterprise, compassion and democratic values. Thus, my vision for my students is to create leaders with the resolute personality and the skill set required to succeed in the 21stC by providing them with an instructional climate and academic foundation par excellence, as also a collaborative and inspiring environment to tread on newer grounds with courage and a sense of purpose in their lives.