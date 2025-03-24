Principal Speak: Stimulating & nurturing excellence among young minds

Education involves a right balance of academic and co-curricular activities. How is your institution providing this balance to students?

Our school ensures a balanced approach to education by integrating both academic and co-curricular activities. The school follows a well-structured curriculum that includes core subjects like English, mathematics, science, and social science, along with computer education and physical & health education across all levels. Additionally, students engage in creative activities such as art, craft, music, dance, and yoga to foster holistic development. To encourage co-curricular participation, the school organises various exhibitions (art & craft, science, heritage, swachhta), cultural celebrations (Punjabi Virsa, Fantasia, Carnival), and student-led initiatives like blood donation camps, rallies and exchange programmes with rural schools. Sports and physical activities are also a priority, with students actively participating in competitions and ranking in national-level events such as the National Active Championship. Through this balanced approach, our school aims to nurture well-rounded individuals who excel academically while developing essential life skills and talents.

What are the assessment practices used in your school?

Our school follows a comprehensive assessment system to evaluate student progress effectively. The school conducts three monthly tests throughout the academic year, held in May, July, and December. Additionally, two terminal examinations take place in September and March to assess students’ overall learning and development. The school also emphasises on parent-teacher meetings (PTMs), where parents and teachers discuss students’ academic performance and provide feedback. These meetings ensure continuous improvement and allow parents to engage in their child’s education.

Sports and co-curricular activities for students.

Our school provides a well-rounded education that includes both sports and co-curricular activities to support students’ holistic development. The school has a large playground for various outdoor games such as volleyball, kho-kho, hockey, football, badminton, etc. There is a dedicated children’s park with play equipment for younger students. Physical education is an integral part of the curriculum, encouraging students to stay active and develop teamwork skills. The school offers numerous extracurricular activities, including Student Clubs (annual clubs where students engage in creative and skill-based learning), cultural and heritage events (exhibitions like Art & Craft, Punjabi Virsa, and Science Exhibitions to encourage creativity and innovation), workshops and SUPW activities (various workshops and social service programmes help students develop life skills), celebrations and rallies (the school organises special day celebrations, rallies, and awareness programmes to instil social responsibility), and exchange programmes (collaborations with rural schools provide students with diverse learning experiences). These initiatives ensure that students receive a balanced education, fostering both academic excellence and personal growth.

NEP 2020 has laid special emphasis on vocational skills and entrepreneurships. How is your school providing these two through curriculum?

Our school integrates skill subjects into its curriculum in alignment with the NEP 2020. The school emphasises hands-on learning through work experience programmes up to secondary level. Additionally, the curriculum incorporates business studies, accountancy, and economics for commerce students, fostering financial literacy and entrepreneurial thinking. The school recognises the significance of entrepreneurship education and social sciences and organises career counselling sessions for students. By combining these disciplines, students gain understanding of real world challenges. The institution encourages students to explore various opportunities, fostering creativity and innovation.

What is the motto of your school and how are students being trained to follow it?

The motto of our school focuses on providing a world-class education that nurtures visionary individuals who excel in all areas of life. The school emphasises holistic development, ensuring students grow academically, socially, and morally. To instil this vision, the school follows a structured approach, including academic excellence (A strong curriculum aligned with CBSE standards ensures students receive high-quality education), character building (The school fosters responsibility and a broad outlook toward life, encouraging students to be responsible and sensible individuals), co-curricular activities (Students participate in sports, exhibitions, cultural events, and social initiatives to develop confidence and leadership skills), and social responsibility (Through various outreach programmes, students are encouraged to contribute to the community, reinforcing the values embedded in the school’s mission. By integrating these aspects, our school ensures students not only follow the school’s motto but also embody it in their daily lives.

What measures has the school taken to help students cope with stress and to develop their EQ?

Our school has implemented various measures to help students cope with stress and develop emotional intelligence (EQ). The school focuses on holistic development, ensuring that students are not only academically proficient but also emotionally and socially balanced. The school follows a multi-dimensional strategy, integrating academics with activities that enhance students’ emotional well-being. Students are encouraged to explore their own nature, understand their relationships with society, and develop a balanced personality. The school provides an individualised learning environment where students are taught goal-setting, self-motivation, handling adversity, and eliminating self-defeating habits. These techniques help them manage stress effectively. The school emphasises a value system that addresses global challenges such as inequality, climate change, and poverty. By instilling social responsibility, the school helps students build emotional resilience and a broader perspective on life. The school integrates sports, cultural events, and leadership programmes such as NCC (National Cadet Corps) and Punjab State Council activities to boost students’ confidence, teamwork, and stress-handling abilities. Through these initiatives our school ensures that students receive the necessary support to cope with academic and personal challenges while developing strong emotional intelligence.

As the head of this institution, what is your vision and how are you making it a reality?

As a Principal, I emphasise holistic development by ensuring students receive not just academic knowledge but also values, personality growth, and skills to compete globally. The school fosters free thinking, scholarship, and a strong value system that prepares students to tackle contemporary challenges like environmental issues, poverty, and equitable access to education. Through a structured curriculum and extracurricular activities, the institution creates an environment where students are encouraged to explore their potential, develop leadership skills, and enhance their self-confidence. The school’s mission aligns with this vision by focusing on stimulating and nurturing excellence among young minds. The aim is to develop responsible and broad-minded youth who strive for excellence in learning and in life.