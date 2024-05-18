Principal Take: If you can dream it, you can do it

Jasvinder Gandhok

The aim of education at the school is to nurture responsible, aware and physically agile children who are at home in the globalised world of today, yet have imbibed our grand old Indian culture and traditions.

To achieve our objective, we provide a conducive and a challenging environment that maximizes learning through use of technology, student engagement and establishing relevance and real-life connections.

We endeavour to ensure that students in our care inculcate 21st century life skills like effective communication, problem-solving ability, critical thinking, creativity, innovation, independent thinking and collaborative working so that they are equipped to excel in the real world.

Emphasis is also laid on sports and other co-curricular activities through which the spirit of healthy competition and true sportsmanship are imbibed in the character of the students

Children are encouraged to think, question and thus gain knowledge through experience. We believe that every moment spent in school is a learning experience for students and as facilitators, it is our duty to provide them a variety of enriching and enjoyable learning opportunities.

Books and curriculum should support learning and not be the only form of learning, only then will we be able to nurture and raise truly educated individuals and not mere literates.

Cooperation takes priority over competition. The aim is to nurture curiosity, imagination and creativity. It is not only academics that we emphasize on, equal emphasis is given to character building and an attitude for perfection.

The syllabi is taken up through means like technology, critical challenges, role plays, visits, presentations, worksheets, group discussions, projects, activities simulating real life situations and contexts, songs and poems. This not only engages the students, but also leads to deeper understanding and development of life skills.

The motto of the school, 'Where tomorrow begins', motivates the pupils to aspire for greatness and glory because, "If you can dream it, you can do it."

The writer is Principal, Gurukul World School, Mohali