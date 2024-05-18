PRINCIPAL TAKE: IGNITING THE FLAMES OF DISCOVERY

Shiny Devassy

For over a quarter-century, the school has stood as a bastion of educational distinction. Our ethos is centered on sculpting well-rounded individuals poised to make meaningful contributions to society - ethically and intellectually.

Our Vision: To retain excellence in education while ensuring affordability to all.

At the school, we are steadfast in our commitment to upholding educational brilliance while ensuring inclusivity for all. With nominal fees, we provide unparalleled holistic education, empowering every student to soar to new heights.

Innovative Pedagogy, Empowered Learning

Our esteemed faculty employs cutting-edge teaching methodologies meticulously tailored to each student's distinct learning odyssey. We transcend traditional academic boundaries, fostering experiential learning and igniting the flames of discovery.

Key strategies in practice

Tailored Approach

Recognising the diversity of learners, our instruction is bespoke, catering to a myriad of learning styles and aptitudes.

Holistic Development

We prioritise not just academic achievement, but also social, emotional and ethical development. Our holistic approach includes opportunities for character education, mindfulness practices and community service projects that foster empathy, resilience and a sense of social responsibility.

Engagement & Inquiry

Our classrooms buzz with interactive discussions and hands-on activities, fostering a culture of curiosity and critical thinking. Through inquiry-based learning, problem-solving challenges and collaborative projects, students actively engage with content, ask questions and explore ideas in depth.

Technology Integration

Seamlessly weaving technology into our curriculum enhances learning experiences, rendering education immersive and personalised.

Continual Growth

Our faculty undergoes continuous training to stay updated on the latest educational trends and best practices. Through workshops, conferences, peer collaborations and online training, teachers enhance their pedagogical skills, integrate new technologies and cultivate inclusive and culturally responsive teaching practices that meet the evolving needs of our diverse student body.

Metacognitive Reflection

Students are encouraged to reflect on their learning journey, setting goals and taking ownership of their progress. Through self-assessment, peer feedback and portfolio reflections, students develop metacognitive skills, resilience and a growth mindset that empowers them to learn from mistakes, adapt to challenges and strive for continuous improvement.

Ethical Foundation

Steps are taken so that moral rectitude is interwoven into our educational fabric, nurturing conscientious citizens devoted to both familial and societal well-being.

The writer is Principal, St Mary's School, Banur