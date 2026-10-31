‘Prism – Every Child Is a Unique Colour’ celebrated

DAV Public School, Hardaspura, Chamba, celebrated its annual function, ‘Prism – Every Child Is a Unique Colour’ with enthusiasm, joy and festive spirit. Dr Pankaj Gupta, Principal of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College and Hospital, Chamba, was the chief guest, while Acharya Mahavir Singh, president of Dayanand Math, Chamba, was the guest of honour. The programme commenced with a warm welcome to the distinguished guests, followed by the traditional inaugural ceremony. The theme ‘Prism’ beautifully highlighted the diverse talents, creativity and unique personalities of the students, reflecting the belief that every child possesses distinctive qualities and potential. Through a variety of dance and musical performances, students presented a vibrant glimpse of ‘Bharat Darshan’, showcasing the rich cultural diversity, traditions and unity of India. The Himachali folk dance ‘nati’ was particularly captivating and emerged as one of the highlights of the event. An exhibition of projects, models and creative works prepared by the students was also organised on the occasion. The exhibition reflected their scientific outlook, innovative thinking, creativity and practical knowledge. The Principal-cum-Regional Officer (ARO), Himachal Pradesh Zone-B, Dr Bikram Singh, appreciated the achievements of the students and acknowledged the dedicated efforts of the teachers and the support of parents as the foundation of their success. Dr Pankaj Gupta appreciated the school’s efforts to provide quality education and ensure the holistic development of students. The presence of parents, teachers, media representatives and other distinguished guests added dignity and grace to the occasion. The programme concluded with a formal vote of thanks.

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