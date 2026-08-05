Pritha bags bronze in yogasana championship

Doon Valley Public School, Nalagarh, excelled at the CBSE North Zone-II Yogasana (Girls) Championship 2026, held at Bharatiya Senior Secondary School, Nangal, Rewari, Haryana. Students Divyangna, Rivanshi, Riyanshi, Pratiksha, Tusharika, Jenisha, Aarvi, and Pritha Sidhu represented the school with remarkable dedication and sportsmanship. Pritha Sidhu emerged as the star performer by securing the bronze medal in the Under-14 Artistic Solo event and qualified for the CBSE National Yogasana Championship, to be held in Faridabad. Principal Sunil Gangta congratulated Pritha, coach Pooja Vashisht, and all participants, wishing Pritha success at the national championship.

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