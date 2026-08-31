Priyansh, Drishti shine in football tournament

OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala, celebrated the impressive performance of its young footballers at the first NCR Junior Baby League Football Tournament, held at NCR Football Academy, Ambala. Priyansh Makan and Drishti Makan brought laurels to the school by earning the prestigious Semi-Final Man of the Match titles. Academic Director Esha Bansal and Principal Neelam Sharma congratulated the budding football stars and wished them continued success.

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