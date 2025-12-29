Prize distribution at Aggarsain Public School, Kurukshetra

The school celebrated its Annual Prize Distribution Function. The two-day celebration witnessed vibrant participation and reflected cultural richness, along with the school’s commitment to Indian values and social responsibility. The Senior Wing presented ‘Praveg 2025’, a grand cultural extravaganza featuring well-choreographed performances that highlighted Indian heritage, unity in diversity, environmental conservation, the impact of social media and the need to protect the Earth. Fusion folk dances from various regions beautifully showcased India’s rich cultural legacy. The chief guest was Pravindra Singh Chauhan, Advocate General, Government of Haryana. Special prizes, including the Medals of Excellence, were awarded for outstanding achievements in academics and sports. The Junior Wing celebrated ‘Vibgyor 2025’, where young learners captivated the audience with colourful and joyful performances reflecting creativity and confidence. The chief guest was Mool Chand Gupta, Chairman, Maharaja Aggarsain Public School Society, Kurukshetra. Founder members of the Maharaja Aggarsain Public School Society, members of the School Managing Committee, and Principal Rita Goyal also graced the occasion.

