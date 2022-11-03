Prize distribution ceremony at The British Co-Ed High School, Patiala

The school conducted its 18th Annual Academic Prize Giving Ceremony and Musical Evening on October 30. Punamdeep Kaur, IAS, presided over the function. Students were awarded prizes for their stellar performances in academics and co-curricular activities. The school report, highlighting the school’s achievements in the academic session 2021-22, was read out by students. In addition to the academic awards, a vibrant cultural programme of orchestral tunes, songs and varied dances was presented.
