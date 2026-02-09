Prize distribution ceremony held

Navyug Sr Sec School, Mohan Nagar, Kurukshetra, held a prize distribution ceremony to recognise the achievements of toppers from the 2024-2025 academic session. Dr CDS Kaushal, Director of Haryana Sahitya & Sanskriti Academy, Panchkula, was the chief guest. The programme began with Saraswati Puja and lighting of lamps. Dr Kaushal urged students to respect their parents and teachers, praising the school staff's dedication. School Director BD Gaba and Principal Dr Devendra Arora honoured the chief guest. The Principal appreciated the hard work of all students. School Manager Vikas Gaba, Headmistress Preeti Mishra, co-ordinator Ritu Chaudhary, teachers Rihanna, Madhu, Poonam, Asha, Kalpana, Anjali, Monika, Swati, Komal, Reema, Sneh, Geeta, Jasmer, Shakti Prakash, Kiranjeet and all staff members were present.

Advertisement