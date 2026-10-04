Prize distribution ceremony held at PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya, Dharamsala Cantt

PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya, Dharamsala Cantt, organised the grand valedictory and prize distribution ceremony of Hindi Month. Students from classes I to XII participated actively in various Hindi activities and competitions held throughout the month. During the ceremony, Principal Sunil Chauhan felicitated outstanding participants with certificates, while age-appropriate books were distributed to promote reading habits and a love for literature. Students showing exceptional performance and participation were also honoured with mementoes. The programme highlighted Hindi as a powerful medium of expressing thoughts, emotions and dreams. Nisha Rana and Geeta Khadia contributed significantly to the successful organisation of the event, which encouraged creativity, confidence and a lasting reading culture.

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