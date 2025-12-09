Prize distribution ceremony held

St Vivekanand Millennium School, Pinjore, celebrated ‘Gaiety 25 – Bharat; Kal, Aaj aur Kal’, a mesmerising cultural extravaganza & prize distribution ceremony with remarkable grace and creative vibrancy at Indradhanush Auditorium, Sector 5, Panchkula. The distinguished presence of Vikrant Pamboo, Additional Advocate General, Punjab and Haryana High Court, as the chief guest, along with guest of eminence Dr Rajesh Goel, Secretary, HSBTE, and North Zone Coordinator, Swadeshi Suraksha evam Swavlamban Abhiyan, guest of prominence Janhavi Panwar, wonder girl of India, and special guest Satpal Kaushik, former DEO, Panchkula, elevated the occasion. Rakesh Kumar and his wife, parents of the senior-most student, graced the event as the guests of honour. The celebration commenced with a warm musical welcome by the Swadeshi Band and unfolded into a vibrant artistic showcase featuring classical compositions, devotional invocations, expressive choreographies, dramatic presentations, dynamic formations, the heartwarming Mother’s Dance and “SVMS Darshan”, followed by the annual report presentation and the prize distribution ceremony. During the prize distribution, a large number of glittering stars — students who excelled in various fields — were awarded with ever-cherished honours. The prestigious Major Sandeep Shankla Student of the Year Award, presented to the best all-rounder student of the school, was awarded this year to Prikshit Maan for his exemplary overall performance. Alongside the student awards, teachers, other staff members and Group D employees were also felicitated for their industrious work and their meaningful contribution to the uplift of the school and its learners.

