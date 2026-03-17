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Home / The School Tribune / Progress Ceremony of little learners celebrated

Progress Ceremony of little learners celebrated

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Mar 17, 2026 IST
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A joyful Progress Ceremony for the little learners of Bal Vatika-3 was celebrated at Him Academy Public School, Vikas Nagar. The event marked an important milestone in the young students’ academic journey as the tiny stars confidently showcased their talents through delightful dance and musical performances. The ceremony was graced by Chairman Prof RC Lakhanpal, Vice-Chairperson CP Lakhanpal, Director Pankaj Lakhanpal, Principal Naina Lakhanpal, Principal (Academics) Dr Himanshu Sharma, Headmistress Kanchan Lakhanpal, Coordinator Manisha Marwaha, and Event Manager Seema Devi, who appreciated the children and wished them a bright future. The programme began with the traditional lighting of the lamp, followed by vibrant cultural presentations. The efforts of teachers Shailja, Daisy Thakur, and Achla, along with support staff Silmi, Sonu, and Kajal, were also acknowledged for nurturing the young learners. Congratulating the students, Principal Naina Lakhanpal emphasised that early education forms the foundation of a child’s personality and values. The ceremony concluded on a joyful note, leaving parents and children with proud smiles and cherished memories.

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