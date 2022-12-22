Proud moment for AKSIPS-41

Ishika Puri, a student of AKSIPS - 41, Chandigarh. Puri participated in a 7-day art festival “Bharat Amrit Manthan”. The festival was inaugurated by Punjab Governor and UT Administrator, Banwarilal Purohit. She performed at Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan, Sec-27, Kala Bhavan, Sec- 16 and at Banyan Tree, in Sector - 48, Chandigarh. Her performance was appreciated by one and all.