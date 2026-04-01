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Home / The School Tribune / PTM for academic session 2025-2026 held

PTM for academic session 2025-2026 held

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:20 AM Apr 01, 2026 IST
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A parent-teacher meeting (PTM) for the academic session 2025-2026 was conducted under the chairpersonship of GMSSS, MHC, Mani Majra, Principal Monika Puri. The meeting was organised across different complexes of the school, ensuring smooth participation. During the interaction, parents and teachers discussed the 'Holistic Progress Card' and shared valuable insights into each child's strengths and areas requiring improvement. Constructive suggestions were exchanged to collaboratively support students in achieving better learning outcomes. Important guidelines related to students' health and safety were also highlighted. It was emphasised that the weight of school bags should not exceed 10 per cent of a child's body weight to prevent physical strain. Additionally, students were encouraged to adopt healthy eating habits, focusing on local and seasonal foods for overall well-being. The PTM concluded on a positive note with productive discussions and witnessed 100 per cent active participation from parents.

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