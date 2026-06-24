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Home / The School Tribune / Pugilist Sanskriti shines at sub-junior Boxing Championship

Pugilist Sanskriti shines at sub-junior Boxing Championship

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 02:55 PM Jun 24, 2026 IST
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Day Star School, Manali, celebrated the achievement of Sanskriti of Class IX, who secured a silver medal at the Himachal Pradesh State Sub-Junior Boys and Girls Boxing Championship 2026. The championship was organised by the Himachal Pradesh Boxing Association in association with Ashoka Boxing Academy, Jeori, and was held at Jeori, Shimla. Sanskriti’s success reflects her hard work, discipline and perseverance. Her achievement has brought pride to the school and serves as an inspiration to fellow students, proving that dedication and consistent effort lead to success.

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