Pugilist Sanskriti shines at sub-junior Boxing Championship

Day Star School, Manali, celebrated the achievement of Sanskriti of Class IX, who secured a silver medal at the Himachal Pradesh State Sub-Junior Boys and Girls Boxing Championship 2026. The championship was organised by the Himachal Pradesh Boxing Association in association with Ashoka Boxing Academy, Jeori, and was held at Jeori, Shimla. Sanskriti’s success reflects her hard work, discipline and perseverance. Her achievement has brought pride to the school and serves as an inspiration to fellow students, proving that dedication and consistent effort lead to success.

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