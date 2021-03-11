Pugilist wins gold medal

Ayush Chauhan, a 15-year-old student of Ivy International School, Bhattakufer, Shimla, has clinched a gold medal in the state-level boxing championship, held at Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, Shimla. The budding pugilist, who fought in the sub - junior category astounded the spectators by knocking down his opponent in a couple of blows only.
