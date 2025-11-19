Punjabi Maa Boli Week celebrations at St Mary's School, Mohali, were a vibrant showcase of cultural spirit. The special assembly featured a heartfelt prayer, inspiring speech, poem recitation and lively Punjabi dance performance. Students showcased their creativity through various activities like picture-making, poetry, speeches, handwriting, drawing, poster-making and elocution contests. The event reflected students' pride in their heritage. The Principal appreciated everyone's efforts and encouraged preserving Maa Boli Punjabi with pride and respect.

