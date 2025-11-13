Punjabi Week celebrated

St Mary’s School, Chandigarh, celebrated Punjabi Week with great enthusiasm and cultural spirit. The week was filled with fun activities, vibrant traditional attire, and the joyful essence of Punjab. A special Punjabi Exhibition was arranged, showcasing traditional art, crafts, and culture. Each day featured delicious Punjabi dishes, adding authentic flavours to the celebration. The event beautifully highlighted the rich heritage and warmth of Punjab, leaving students with lasting memories.

