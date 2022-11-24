Pupils bag medals in athletics

Students of MCM DAV Public School Baghni, Nurpur, won many positions in various events of the district-level athletic meet held at Dharamsala. Nitin grabbed won gold medal in high jump and got selected for the state-level meet. Satyam secured gold in triple jump and got selected for the state-level meet. Ruchika won gold in high jump and secured her position for the state-level meet. Tamana got silver medal in discus throw and qualified for the state-level meet. Krishna, Kashish and Satyam secured bronze medals in high jump and long jump, respectively.
