Pupils excel in badminton

Students of St. Joseph's Convent School, Patiala, excelled at the Punjab School Zonal competition, showcasing their prowess in badminton and skating. The girls' badminton team dominated, securing first place in all categories (U-14, U-17, and U-19), while the boys' team secured second place in the U-19 category. Nine students were selected for the district-level competition in Patiala. In skating, Kauli delivered a stellar performance, winning 40 medals (12 gold, 12 silver and 16 bronze) across various categories. The school's management and the Principal praised the event for promoting holistic development, confidence, and physical and emotional well-being among students.

