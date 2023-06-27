Pupils excel in entrance exams

Students of MCM DAV Public School, Baghni proved their mettle by performing well in the the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test 2023 by the National Testing Agency. This year, three students from the school cleared the examination. Dhruv Sharma scored 611 marks, Jaspreet Kaur got 601 and Divyakshi scored 563 marks in the test that ensures admission to medical courses. In the test for admission to IITs JEE advanced, too, school students performed well. This year two students — Prashant Singh and Parnav Singh — cleared JEE Advance. The school Principal MR Rana congratulated the students, parents and teachers for their efforts and dedication.
