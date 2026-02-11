DT
Home / The School Tribune / Pupils excel in Hindi Olympiad

Pupils excel in Hindi Olympiad

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:40 AM Feb 11, 2026 IST
Students of Vasant Valley Public School, Sangrur, brought glory to the institution with their outstanding performance in the "International Hindi Olympiad 2025", organised by The Hindi Olympiad Foundation. Young learners from classes I and II participated and as many as seven students won gold medals, 15 secured silver and 11 earned bronze medals. Meanwhile, students from classes III to XII added luster to the school's accomplishments through their hard work and dedication. As many as eight students clinched gold medals, four won silver medals and one student bagged a bronze medal, raising the flag of success high.

