Pupils excel in science congress

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula’s research project has got selected in District-Level National Children’s Science Congress. The event was organised at Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School, Sector 20, Panchkula. The project was prepared by Dhruv Goyal and Govind Kansal of Class XI. They were mentored by Anjali Sharma (TGT Physics). Now, the students will represent Panchkula district in the State-Level National Children’s Science Congress to be held at DIET in Nuh (Malab) on December 20 and 21. The project was based on the theme ‘Diet, Mental Health and Wellness’. School Principal Gulshan Kaur congratulated the students and their mentor teacher.

Bal Shresth Samman for Mauli

Mauli, student of Class X of Dyal Singh Public School, Sector-7, Karnal, was bestowed with Hindi Bal Shresth Samman for her performance in Hindi Olympiad. The Olympiad was held in various schools of the nation for 35,000 participants. As many as 57 students of the school appeared for the exam and won one gold medal, five silver medals and two bronze medals. International Hindi Samman Samatoah was organised at Teen Murti Bhavan, New Delhi, to honour the winners of the Olympiad. Nahar Singh, Joint Director, SCERT, Delhi Government, was the chief guest. Headmistress Madhu Grover and Vinod Pandey attended the event along with the awardee. Mauli expressed her gratitude towards her parents as well as teachers for her success. Principal Shalini Narang lauded the achievement of the student.

Dipanshu qualifies for skating nat’ls

A zonal-level skating competition was organised by the CBSE at Sonepat from November 29 to December 1 for schools of the North zone. Skaters from Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh participated in the competition. Dipanshu, a student of Class II-A of CL DAV Public School, Panchkula, has qualified for the national skating competition. He bagged silver medal in the under-8 category in the competition. Principal Anjali Marriya congratulated him and motivated other children to participate in athletics and sports.

Students shine in athletics meet

Students of MCM DAV Public School Baghni, Nurpur, brought laurels to the school in various events of CBSE Athletics Cluster Meet, which was held at DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Cheeka, Haryana. Satyam Rana won gold medal in long jump and got selected for the national level in the same event. Satyam Rana also grabbed gold medal in triple jump and qualified for national level. Ruchika Choudhary qualified for national level with winning gold medal in high jump at cluster level. Nitin Dhiman secured silver medal in the high jump and also got selected for national level. Mridul Jasrotia and Tamana Pathaniya grabbed bronze medals in discus throw. Satyam Rana, a student of Class XI won the Best Athlete Award in Under-17 Boys Category in the CBSE Athletics Cluster.