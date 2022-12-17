Pupils excel in state-level contests

Students of St. Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh bagged first prize at in the final stage of the state-level science, mathematics and environment exhibition for children-2022-23. Riya Goel and Vanshika of Class VIII under the mentorship of Rama Garg won the first prize at the final level of the state exhibition in the "Mathematics for Us" category while Aditya Saini of Class VII and Arnav Rana of Class VIII won a consolation prize under the guidance of Anita Rana in the "Health and Cleanliness" category.