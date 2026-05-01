Pupils impress at YMUN 2026

Students of Cambridge International School, Palampur, delivered an impressive performance at the YMUN 2026 Shimla Chapter, held at Auckland House School for Boys, Shimla, with participation from over 300 students representing 15 schools. A 12-member student delegation actively took part in various committees, debates and discussions, enhancing their skills in diplomacy, leadership, critical thinking and global awareness. Among the notable achievements, Medhya Sood received a High Commendation, while Shanvi Sharma earned a verbal mention. The accomplishment highlights the school's commitment to academic excellence and holistic development.

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