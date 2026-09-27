Pupils participate in yogasana championship

Green Field Senior Secondary School, Nagrota Bagwan, participated in the 23rd Himachal Pradesh State Yogasana Sports Championship 2026, held at Radha Krishna Mandir, Baba Bal Maharaj Ashram, Una. A team of 17 talented students represented Kangra district at the championship. The students showcased remarkable discipline, flexibility, concentration and dedication throughout the competition. A special achievement came from Class VI student Daksh Kapoor, who secured an impressive fourth position in the championship. The school congratulated Daksh and all participating students for their sincere efforts and wished them continued success in their sporting journey.

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