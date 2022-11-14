Pupils shine at cyber olympiad

Devesh Garg and Daksh Walia of Sant Isher Singh Public School, Phase 7, Mohali, bagged the first place in the sixth Tricity Inter-School Cyber Olympiad, 2022, held at Shishu Niketan Public School, Sector 66, Mohali. Teams from twelve schools participated in the competition. Devesh Garg also bagged the 'cyber genius' title. Director Pawandeep Kaur congratulated the winners for their achievement. Principal Inderjeet Kaur Sandhu also encouraged all the students to become tech-friendly.
