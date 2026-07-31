Pupils take part in 'Mission Hariyali' campaign

The Eco Club of Goodwill International School, Dhadiala Natt, Gurdaspur, participated in the 'Mission Hariyali' campaign initiated by Apna Punjab Foundation of Private Schools Federation, Punjab. More than 400 saplings were planted by the students under the guidance of their parents. The students also took a pledge to take care of the plants to ensure their survival. Eco Club Patron Teacher Vishalpreet Singh and Student President Jaideep Singh of Class IX took an active interest in the campaign. Principal Jasbinder Kaur appreciated the club members and students for their commendable efforts. School Chairman Gurdial Singh provided guidance and support for the campaign.

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