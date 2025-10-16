Pupils top in science event

The school secured the first position in the science exhibition organised by the Sahodaya Schools Complex at Scholar Public School. The winning students, Vanshitaa and Baljeet (Class IX), and Harshpreet Singh (Class X), showcased an innovative model on ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India), highlighting progressive ideas and technological advancements. The students’ project was highly appreciated for its creativity, research and presentation skills. Principal Manjeet Waraich congratulated the winners and encouraged students to continue exploring and innovating in science.

