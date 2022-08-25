Pupils win accolades

Students of Sacred Soul Cambridge School, Panjahra, Nurpur, performed brilliantly in the U-14 sports held by the HP District Sports Authority Kangra. The girls' basketball team made the school proud by winning the first position at the district-level tournament. As many as six players of the team were selected for the state-level tournament. Principal Tarsem K Sharma said that Diksha Thakur, Tanvi, Aruhi, Glori, Samiksha Devi and Varnika will play the U-14 state-level basketball tournament. In wrestling, Bhavishya of Class VIII won the gold medal whereas Anirudh, Kartavya Pathania and Prince Dhiman won silver medal in their respective weight categories.