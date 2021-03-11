Pupils win medals for school

Students of VSPK International School, Sonepat, participated in the 3rd National Qwan Ki Do Championship, held at Panaji, where Sourabh of Class IX bagged the gold medal in U-14 boys' 40-kg category. Shubham of Class IX won the gold medal in the U-14 boys' 37-kg category. Anmol of Class IX bagged the silver medal in U-14 boys' 61-kg category. Aman of Class VII won the silver medal in U-12 boys' 53-kg category and Anant of Class V won the bronze in U-10 boys' 27-kg category. SK Gupta and Deepika Sharma congratulated and motivated the medal winners.