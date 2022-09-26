Pupils win medals in athletics

The athletics team of Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28-B, Chandigarh, won five gold, one silver and eight bronze medals at the Chandigarh Sub-Junior and Junior State Athletics Championship. Principal Vijaya Sidhu appreciated the athletes and coach Surinder Pal Sandhu. Gold medal winners were Prabhjot in high jump and the U-16 boys relay team. Silver and bronze medals were won in shot put, 800 m race, long jump and U-14 relay. The youngest member of the team, Lavina of Class I, won a bronze medal in the 50 m race in the U-8 category.