Quiz at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Sr Sec Public School, Dhanora-Ladwa

The computer department of the school organised an inter-house quiz on cyber crime and cyber security for the students of classes IX to XII. HoD Computer Department Ajay Gupta and Rohit Seth organised the four-round quiz. Saksham Gupta, Tanish, Vrinda, Mansi of Nehru House got the first prize. Rameshwar, Luv, Jaslin, Shreya of Ashoka House got 2nd prize. Suryansh, Yashshvi, Karajdeep, Varinda of Tagore House got 3rd position in the quiz.

Rohit Seth explained the importance of creating awareness about cyber crimes, including digital arrest, online financial fraud, stalking, phishing, pornography, hacking and suggested the students to stay away from unnecessary surfing on the Internet