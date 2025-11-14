Quiz competition held

Students of Revel Dale Public School, Attari, participated in a quiz competition based on 21 books taken from school library by these students. The young learners of classes VI to VIII took part in the competition. They shared their views on the books of Ruskin Bond, Sudha Murthy, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and several other authors.
