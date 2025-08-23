Quiz competition held

GMS, Pocket No 6, NAC, Mani Majra, Chandigarh, organised a quiz competition on Akshay Urja Diwas in collaboration with the Department of Science and Technology and Renewable Energy, Chandigarh. Students from various classes participated in the quiz under the guidance of Jasmer Singh and Reeta Sundhoya. School in-charge Neelam Sood praised the efforts of teachers and students and gave away certificates to the winners of the quiz competition.

