Quiz competition marks World Day for International Justice

The Legal Literacy Club of Amravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula, organised a quiz competition to mark the World Day for International Justice. Students from classes VI to X participated with zeal in the competition showcasing their knowledge and skills. Their awareness of various programmes on eligibility for legal services, criteria, etc, formed the basis of all the rounds selected for the competition. Overall it was an enlightening programme in which Rose House emerged the winner.
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement