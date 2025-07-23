Quiz competition marks World Day for International Justice

The Legal Literacy Club of Amravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula, organised a quiz competition to mark the World Day for International Justice. Students from classes VI to X participated with zeal in the competition showcasing their knowledge and skills. Their awareness of various programmes on eligibility for legal services, criteria, etc, formed the basis of all the rounds selected for the competition. Overall it was an enlightening programme in which Rose House emerged the winner.

