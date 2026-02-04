Quiz on patriotism, intellectual development

On Martyrs’ Day, a grand and informative quiz competition was organised on the premises of Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind, for students of classes VI to VIII, with the aim of promoting patriotism, historical awareness and intellectual development. The main objective of the competition was to educate students about the lives of our great martyrs, their sacrifices, their dedication to the nation, and the historical facts of the freedom struggle, so that a sense of patriotism, discipline, and responsibility could be instilled in the students.

