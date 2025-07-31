Quiz time at Jainendra Public School, Panchkula

The school’s Pioneer House organised an engaging quiz competition on International Justice Day for the students of classes VI to XI. They participated enthusiastically, showcasing their knowledge and awareness on issues related to justice, equality and human rights. The winners were presented with symbolic Barrister bands as a mark of honour. Principal Leena Sood appreciated the sincere efforts of the Pioneer House in organising the quiz and encouraged the young minds to work together to strengthen the judiciary system so that a fair and just society can be created.

