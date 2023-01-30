R-Day celebrated at Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh

The school celebrated the 74th Republic Day on its premises. The day was also earmarked for the annual prize distribution and investiture ceremony of the school. School Chairman RK Saboo, Secretary Madhukar Malhotra, Senior Principal Vineeta Arora, Principal of the New Chandigarh school branch Inderpreet and Principal of junior wing Soma Mukhopadhyay were among those present at the event. The celebrations commenced with the hoisting of the Tricolour, followed by the singing of National Anthem. The school choir then presented a prayer. A march past was then held by students. The induction of the new senior school cabinet also took place. The Sr. Principal handed over the school flag to the new sentinels of the institution led by Guneet Singh and Kritvee Sharma. An award ceremony was held and the school year book was released.