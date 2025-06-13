R K International School, Nabahi, celebrate Environment Day

The students and staff came together to celebrate World Environment Day. The day began with a tree-plantation drive, wherein students actively planted saplings across the campus, symbolising their pledge to restore nature. Pupils from all classes showcased their artistic talents in a poster-making competition - conveying powerful messages on sustainability and conservation. An awareness rally was also held. Students raised slogans and displayed placards to spread awareness about eco-friendly living, reducing plastic usage and the need for clean surroundings. From the Nursery kids to students of senior classes, everyone took a pledge to protect Mother Earth by adopting simple, but impactful habits like conserving water, saying no to single-use plastics and maintaining cleanliness. Principal S K Sharma applauded the efforts of the students and staff.

