R.K.International School, Nabahi, Sarkaghat

Students participated in Dasehra celebrations organised at the school. Brimming with festive cheer, they came to the school dressed up as Lord Rama, Sita, Laxman and Hanuman and spoke about the significance of the festival. The students also performed a thrilling act highlighting the victory of Good over Evil through the story of Dasehra. Teachers also shared valuable information about the festival with students. Addressing the students on the occasion Principal SK Sharma said students should be aware of Indian traditions and celebrating such festivals in school was a good way to do so.
