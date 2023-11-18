R.K. International School, Nabahi, Sarkaghat

Students of classes IX to XI visited Jaipur and Agra on an Educational Tour of three days. They visited major spots like Amer Fort, Jantar Mantar, Albert Hall, Birla Temple, Hawa Mahal, Jal Mahal, and finally one of the Seven Wonders of the World, the Taj Mahal. The students learned a lot from this trip and enjoyed a lot. One of the major highlights of the trip was that our students performed a Nati at Jantar Mantar which was enjoyed and applauded by the onlookers as well.
